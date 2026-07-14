Traffic awareness drive held for school bus staff in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar Traffic Police, in coordination with the Traffic Training Institute (TTI), Goshamahal, on Tuesday, July 14, conducted a traffic awareness programme for school bus drivers and ayahs at Sri Vidyaranya International School in Bandlaguda, as part of efforts to enhance student safety.

The session was attended by around 50 school transport staff, including drivers and vehicle assistants, the police said.

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Officials briefed the participants on key aspects of road safety, including the classification and meaning of mandatory, warning and informative signboards, as well as general road markings. They also stressed the importance of using rear-view mirrors, following safe overtaking practices and making proper observations before overtaking.

Special emphasis was laid on precautions to be followed while children board and alight from school vehicles, and on the responsibilities of ayahs in ensuring their safety during transit. Participants were also briefed on navigating roundabouts safely and were made aware of common traffic violations and their legal consequences, the police said.