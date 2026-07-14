Traffic awareness drive held for school bus staff in Hyderabad

Special emphasis was laid on precautions to be followed while children board and alight from school vehicle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
School bus staff attending traffic awareness training in Hyderabad classroom.

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar Traffic Police, in coordination with the Traffic Training Institute (TTI), Goshamahal, on Tuesday, July 14, conducted a traffic awareness programme for school bus drivers and ayahs at Sri Vidyaranya International School in Bandlaguda, as part of efforts to enhance student safety.

The session was attended by around 50 school transport staff, including drivers and vehicle assistants, the police said.

Officials briefed the participants on key aspects of road safety, including the classification and meaning of mandatory, warning and informative signboards, as well as general road markings. They also stressed the importance of using rear-view mirrors, following safe overtaking practices and making proper observations before overtaking.

Subhan Bakery

Special emphasis was laid on precautions to be followed while children board and alight from school vehicles, and on the responsibilities of ayahs in ensuring their safety during transit. Participants were also briefed on navigating roundabouts safely and were made aware of common traffic violations and their legal consequences, the police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button