Traffic between Telangana, Chhattisgarh suspended due to floods

Hyderabad: Vehicular traffic between Telangana and Chhattisgarh came to a halt on Saturday as the highway connecting the two states was flooded while Godavari river was flowing above the third danger mark at Bhadrachalam inundating some-lying areas in the temple town.

With the water level crossing 53 feet late Friday, authorities issued a third warning. The level rose to 54.50 feet on Saturday morning. Authorities were discharging 14.92 lakh cusecs of water downstream. With continued inflows from upstream, the river remained in spate for the last two days.

With the highway connecting Telangana to neighbouring Chhattisgarh getting flooded, vehicular traffic between the two states has been suspended. The continued rise in water level has triggered panic among people living in the low-lying areas downstream.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector Priyanka Ala, however, said there was no need for any panic as the district administration can handle the situation even if the water level crosses 60 feet. She dismissed rumours that the embankment had weakened.

She recalled that the situation was effectively tackled last year when the water level had reached 71.6 feet. The district administration has opened rehabilitation centres in nine mandals (blocks).

Fourteen rehabilitation centres have been opened. The collector said people from 44 habitations were evacuated and relocated to these centres. Irrigation department officials say that water level may reach even 60 feet. Authorities have identified villages which may be inundated if the water level rises to 60 feet and taken steps for their evacuation.