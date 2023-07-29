Traffic between Telangana, Chhattisgarh suspended due to floods

Godavari river was flowing above the third danger mark at Bhadrachalam.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th July 2023 2:32 pm IST
Traffic between Telangana, Chhattisgarh suspended due to floods
River Godavari crossed third danger marking

Hyderabad: Vehicular traffic between Telangana and Chhattisgarh came to a halt on Saturday as the highway connecting the two states was flooded while Godavari river was flowing above the third danger mark at Bhadrachalam inundating some-lying areas in the temple town.

BookMyMBBS

With the water level crossing 53 feet late Friday, authorities issued a third warning. The level rose to 54.50 feet on Saturday morning. Authorities were discharging 14.92 lakh cusecs of water downstream. With continued inflows from upstream, the river remained in spate for the last two days.

With the highway connecting Telangana to neighbouring Chhattisgarh getting flooded, vehicular traffic between the two states has been suspended. The continued rise in water level has triggered panic among people living in the low-lying areas downstream.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana floods claim 17 lives, 10 missing

Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector Priyanka Ala, however, said there was no need for any panic as the district administration can handle the situation even if the water level crosses 60 feet. She dismissed rumours that the embankment had weakened.

She recalled that the situation was effectively tackled last year when the water level had reached 71.6 feet. The district administration has opened rehabilitation centres in nine mandals (blocks).

Fourteen rehabilitation centres have been opened. The collector said people from 44 habitations were evacuated and relocated to these centres. Irrigation department officials say that water level may reach even 60 feet. Authorities have identified villages which may be inundated if the water level rises to 60 feet and taken steps for their evacuation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th July 2023 2:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button