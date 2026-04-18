Traffic block in Panjagutta, Ameerpet from April 19 to 25

Hyderabad: The city is likely to witness traffic congestion between April 19 and April 25, due to road cutting works for laying a sewerage pipeline near Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

Vehicular movement will be slow from 11:00 pm to early morning 4:00 in the surrounding areas of Panjagutta and Ameerpet (both ways), said a release.

Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and use alternative roads. For traffic updates, follow @HYDTP on X and the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page. In case of emergency during travel, call helpline 9010203626 for assistance.