Traffic block in Panjagutta, Ameerpet from April 19 to 25

Vehicular movement will be slow from 11:00 pm to early morning 4:00 in the surrounding areas of Panjagutta and Ameerpet (both ways).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 10:20 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The city is likely to witness traffic congestion between April 19 and April 25, due to road cutting works for laying a sewerage pipeline near Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

Vehicular movement will be slow from 11:00 pm to early morning 4:00 in the surrounding areas of Panjagutta and Ameerpet (both ways), said a release.

Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and use alternative roads. For traffic updates, follow @HYDTP on X and the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page. In case of emergency during travel, call helpline 9010203626 for assistance.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 10:20 pm IST

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