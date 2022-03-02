Traffic challan discount: Take advantage, says Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that the state government is serious in mitigating the financial difficulties of the poor and middle-class people. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials to give heavy concessions to the people in traffic challans.

Now the owners of two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws have to pay only 25 percent of their challan amount. The RTC drivers need to pay only 30 percent to get a concession of 70 percent while the owners of light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles have to pay just 50 percent.

Those penalized for failing to wear a mask can pay just Rs.100 to get a concession of Rs.900.

“This is the first time such a heavy concession is being offered to people in order to lighten their financial burden,” the Home Minister said.