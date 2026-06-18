Traffic comes to a standstill due to moderate rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: While a sudden downpour briefly brought relief from the heatwave to Hyderabad residents on Thursday, June 18, it also brought traffic to a standstill as major junctions were quickly flooded.

Worst-affected areas included Road Under Bridge (RUB) in SR Nagar, GRT Jewellers in Somajiguda, Maitrivanam Junction, Greenlands Flyover, LV Prasad Hanuman Temple in Banjara Hills, and Praja Bhavan in Punjagutta.

#HYDTPinfo

⚠️ Water Logging Alert⚠️

Due to water logging at the RUB (Road Under Bridge), S.R. Nagar, traffic movement in the area is likely to be affected.

🚗 Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch, use alternate routes wherever possible, and follow the directions of… pic.twitter.com/bS8b12MgGt — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) June 18, 2026

#HYDTPinfo

🚨 Traffic Alert🚨

⚠️ Water Logging Reported at GRT Somajiguda.

Due to water logging near Praja Bhavan, traffic movement in the surrounding area may be affected and commuters may experience delays.



🚗 Motorists are advised to exercise caution, avoid sudden lane… pic.twitter.com/1jVBFbyHGO — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) June 18, 2026

Maitrivanam Junction

Greenlands Flyover

#HYDTPinfo

⚠️ Water Logging Alert⚠️

Water logging has been reported near L.V. Prasad Hanuman Temple, resulting in slow-moving traffic in the surrounding area.



🚗 Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, avoid sudden braking or lane changes, and use alternate routes if… pic.twitter.com/wANntFhQZ9 — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) June 18, 2026

Praja Bhavan in Punjagutta

Areas with most rainfall

According to Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, Aadharsh Nagar in Quthbullapur received the most rainfall at 37.5 mm. This was followed by Fatehnagar in Balanagar at 30.3 mm, ESS Quthbullapur at 29.5 and Ferozguda community hall in Balanagar at 27.3 mm.