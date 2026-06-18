Traffic comes to a standstill due to moderate rains in Hyderabad

According to Telangana Development Planning Society's data, Aadharsh Nagar in Quthbullapur received the most rainfall at 37.5 mm.

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Heavy traffic and waterlogged roads in Hyderabad due to moderate rain, causing traffic delays.
Traffic comes to a standstill due moderate rain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: While a sudden downpour briefly brought relief from the heatwave to Hyderabad residents on Thursday, June 18, it also brought traffic to a standstill as major junctions were quickly flooded.

Worst-affected areas included Road Under Bridge (RUB) in SR Nagar, GRT Jewellers in Somajiguda, Maitrivanam Junction, Greenlands Flyover, LV Prasad Hanuman Temple in Banjara Hills, and Praja Bhavan in Punjagutta.

Maitrivanam Junction
Greenlands Flyover
Praja Bhavan in Punjagutta

Areas with most rainfall

According to Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, Aadharsh Nagar in Quthbullapur received the most rainfall at 37.5 mm. This was followed by Fatehnagar in Balanagar at 30.3 mm, ESS Quthbullapur at 29.5 and Ferozguda community hall in Balanagar at 27.3 mm.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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