Traffic comes to a standstill due to moderate rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: While a sudden downpour briefly brought relief from the heatwave to Hyderabad residents on Thursday, June 18, it also brought traffic to a standstill as major junctions were quickly flooded.
Worst-affected areas included Road Under Bridge (RUB) in SR Nagar, GRT Jewellers in Somajiguda, Maitrivanam Junction, Greenlands Flyover, LV Prasad Hanuman Temple in Banjara Hills, and Praja Bhavan in Punjagutta.
Areas with most rainfall
According to Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, Aadharsh Nagar in Quthbullapur received the most rainfall at 37.5 mm. This was followed by Fatehnagar in Balanagar at 30.3 mm, ESS Quthbullapur at 29.5 and Ferozguda community hall in Balanagar at 27.3 mm.