Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27 experienced traffic congestion due to a funeral procession moving from YMCA towards Srikar Upkaar.

The movement of traffic is slow in areas including CTO Junction,YMCA, SBI Lane and Sangeeth Junction.

Commuters travelling through these areas are requested to avoid these junctions and look for alternatives.