CPM heads protest at Ramoji Film City, alleges land encroachment

Hyderabad: Tensions escalated at Ramoji Film City (RFC) on Wednesday, March 26, as leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) joined forces with victims of alleged land encroachment to stage a protest.

The demonstrators accused RFC management of unlawfully encroaching upon lands designated for the poor. The situation intensified when CPM leaders breached the gates of RFC, demanding justice for affected families.

They conducted a sit-in protest on the disputed land, asserting their claims after months of “unproductive negotiations” with RFC management regarding alternative housing solutions.

Protests escalate

The protest quickly became aggressive, leading to heated exchanges between CPM leaders and police officers present at the scene.

Several CPM leaders were detained as tensions rose, and reports indicated that a woman lost consciousness amid the chaos, further heightening the already charged atmosphere.

In response to the ongoing dispute, the CPM organized the ‘Iwala Chalo Ramoji Film City’ rally, part of a series of protests aimed at pressuring RFC management to fulfill its commitment to provide alternative housing plots for those affected.

According to CPM representatives, this issue has persisted for over a year without any tangible resolution from RFC.

Previously, the CPM and victims had conducted a sit-in protest outside the Collectorate, calling for governmental intervention to resolve the matter.

Despite multiple discussions, the CPM claims that RFC management has not taken decisive action, prolonging the conflict.

Ramoji Film city issues statement

In a written statement responding to the protests, RFC management assured that alternative lands would be allocated to those affected.

However, CPM leaders argue that no significant progress has been made, leaving many families in a state of uncertainty regarding their future.