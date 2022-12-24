Traffic diversions from December 26-30 for Prez’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city traffic police on Saturday released restrictions ahead of President Draupadi Murumu’s visit to Hyderabad between December 26-30.

Traffic restrictions for December 26 & December 27.

On December 26, the restrictions will be in place between Bolarum and Somajiguda.

Heavy traffic is expected between Hakimpet – Trimulgherry- Karkhana- Secunderabad Club- Tivoli- Plaza – Begumpet – Raj Bhavan Road – Somajiguda.

The general public is advised to choose an alternate route by taking ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceed via Kompally – Suchithra – Bowenpally – Tadbund – Lee Royal Palace – CTO. (or) from Shameerpet take BITS, Hyderabad route and proceed to Keesara – Ghatkesar – Uppal/Nacharam – Tarnaka route.

Those who are coming from or going through the Karimnagar route (Rajiv Rahadari) are advised to avoid JBS – Alwal Route and requested to take ORR – Medchal/Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompally/Uppal respectively.

Junctions to be avoided:

The citizens are requested to avoid the following junctions during the traffic restriction

Bollarum

Alwal

Lothkunta,

Trimulgherry

Karkhana

JBS

Plaza Junction

PNT Flyover

HPS Out Gate

Begumpet Flyover

Greenlands Junction

Monappa junction,

Yashoda Hospital – Somajiguda Road

MMTS and

VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad).

Traffic coming from AOC Centre and intending to proceed to Karkhana (Airtel) will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards J.B.S. Picket.

Those coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata Temple intending to proceed to Lal Bazar and will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards K.V. Junction, R.K.Puram, AOC Centre, etc.

Commuters from Sangeet junction, Tarnaka and other routes intending to proceed towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar – Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet Junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, C.T.O. Junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Balamrai and Tadbund X roads.

Traffic moving from North Zone intending to proceed towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards R. P. Road (Bata/Bible House).

YMCA Flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA Junction towards Clock Tower/R. P. Road. Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House intending to proceed to Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

Commuters moving from Shadan College and Khairatabad Flyover and intending to proceed to Rajbhavan will be diverted at Khairatabad Junction towards Panjagutta Junction.

Traffic coming from Greenland’s junction and intending to proceed towards Rajbhavan Road will be diverted at Monappa junction, Somajiguda towards Panjagutta Junction.

RTC BUSES: TSRTC buses plying from Secunderabad towards Ameerpet and Mehdipatnam through Begumpet and Rajbhavan are requested to avoid the above routes and use Upper Tankbund to reach their destination.

Traffic Diversions for December 27

The traffic restrictions will be in place for areas between Bolarum and Narayanguda between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm.

Traffic restrictions between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Traffic congestion is expected between Hakimpet – Trimulgherry – Karkhana – Secunderabad Club – Tivoli- Plaza – CTO – Paradise – Ranigunj – Karbala – Tankbund – Liberty – Himayath Nagar Y Junction – Narayanguda X road – YMCA.

The general public is advised to choose an alternative route by taking ORR from Shameerpet to medical and proceed via Kompally – Suchitra – Bowenpally – Tadbund – Lee Royal palace – CTO (or) from Shameerpet take BITS, Hyderabad route and proceed to Keesara – Ghatkesar – Uppal/ Nacharam – Tarnaka route.

Those who are coming from or going via the Karimnagar route (Rajiv Rahadari) are advised to avoid JBS – Alwal route and requested to take ORR – Medchal/ Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompaly/Uppal respectively.

Tankbund will be closed for general traffic during this time period.

JUNCTIONS TO BE AVOIDED:

The citizens are requested to avoid the following junctions, as heavy traffic is expected at:

Hakimpet Jn.

Lothukunta

Trimulgherry

Karkhana

Secunderabad Club

Tivoli

Plaza

Paradise

Ranigunj

Karbala

Tankbund

Liberty

Himayathnagar

Narayanaguda

YMCA

Commuters moving from AOC Centre and intending to proceed to Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards J.B.S. Picket. Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata Temple intending to proceed to Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards K.V. Junction, R.K.Puram, AOC Centre, etc.

Traffic moving from Sangeet Junction and Tarnaka and other routes intending to proceed Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar – Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet Junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, C.T.O. Junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Balamrai and Tadbund X roads.

Traffic coming from North Zone intending to proceed Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards R. P. Road (Bata /Bible House) The YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA Junction towards the clock tower and R. P. Road.

Traffic coming from Balamrai intending to proceed towards Paradise Junction will be diverted at CTO Junction towards Begumpet and Panjagutta between 8:00 am to 12:00 pm to reach their destination. Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House intending to proceed Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads and DBR Mills. Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards BRK Bhavan, Adarshnagar.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards Liberty will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Old MLA Quarters or PCR. Traffic coming from Old MLA Quartets towards Himayathnagar Y Junction will not be allowed and will be diverted at Old MLA Quarters towards Cemetery, YMCA.

Traffic coming from Crown Cafe towards Himayathnagar Y Junction will not be allowed and will be diverted at Crown Café towards Bagh Lingampally. Tankbund will be closed for general traffic and they are advised to use Telugu thalli flyover/Lower tank bund.

RTC BUSES:

The Buses plying on the tank bund are requested to take Begumpet – Panjagutta route (or) Secunderabad – Musheerabad – RTC X road and avoid Tankbund.

Traffic restrictions between 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Heavy traffic is expected between Hakimpet – Trimulgherry – Karkhana – Secunderabad Club – Tivoli- Plaza – CTO – Begumpet Flyover – NFCL – Banjara Hills Road no. 1/10 Jn. – Masab Tank – Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital – PVNR Express Way – Araamghar – Katedan – Mailardevpally – Bandlaguda X Road – Chandrayanagutta X Road – Pisalbanda/Kanchanbagh. The general public are intending to proceed towards Airport/Mehdipatnam Aramghar (NH-44) from IS Sadan – LB Nagar – Sagar Ring Road – are requested to take the alternative route Manda Mallamma – Balapur or IS Sadan/Saidabad – Nalgonda X roads.

JUNCTIONS TO BE AVOIDED:

The citizens are requested to avoid the following junctions, as heavy traffic congestion is expected at

Hakimpet Jn.

Lothukunta

Trimulgherry

Karkhana

Secunderabad Club

Tivoli

Plaza

PNT Flyover

HPS Out Gate

Begumpet Flyover

Greenlands Junction

Monappa junction

VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad)

NFCL 15)Road No. 1/10 Jn.

Banjara hills Road No. 1/12 Jn.

Masab Tank Jn.

NMDC

Sarojinidevi Hospital

PVNR Express

Aramghar

Chandrayanagutta X Road

Pisalabanda/Kanchanbagh.

Traffic moving from AOC Centre and intending to proceed to Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards J.B.S. Picket. Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata Temple intending to proceed to Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards K.V. Junction, R.K.Puram, AOC Centre, etc.

Traffic coming from Sangeet Junction and Tarnaka and other routes intending to proceed Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar – Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet Junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, C.T.O. Junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Balamrai and Tadbund X roads.

Traffic coming from North Zone intending to proceed Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards R. P. Road (Bata /Bible House). YMCA Fly over will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA Junction towards clock tower and R. P. Road.

Traffic coming from Balamrai intending to proceed towards Paradise Junction will be diverted at CTO Junction towards Begumpet and Panjagutta between 0800 hours to 1200 hours to reach their destination. Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House intending to proceed Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

Traffic coming from Attapur side/ Shamshabad side will be stopped for a while at Aramghar x road towards Chandrayangutta/Aramghar. Traffic coming from Old Kurnool road will be stopped for a while at Mailardevpally junction.

Traffic coming from IS Sadan/Karmanghat and intending to proceed towards Chandrayangutta stopped at DMRL X roads. Traffic moving towards Airport from Masab Tank are requested to start early and use the road under PVNR expressway or ORR to reach Airport.