Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for December 28-30 for Prez’s visit

Hyderabad: The city traffic police on Saturday released restrictions ahead of President Draupadi Murumu’s visit to Hyderabad between December 26-30.

Traffic restrictions for December 28

The following restrictions will be in place from 7:00 am to 9:00 am

Traffic will be restricted from Hakimpet to Lothukunta. The general public is advised to choose alternate routes by taking ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceeding via Kompally – Suchithra – Bowenpally – Tadbund – Lee Royal Palace – CTO.

Traffic moving from Trimulgherry X roads towards Hakimpet will be diverted at Trimulgherry X roads towards Safe Express, Bowenpally, and Suchithra.

Commuters moving from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata Temple intending to proceed to Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards K.V. Junction, R.K.Puram, AOC Centre, etc.

Traffic restrictions for December 29

Restrictions will be in place from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Heavy traffic is expected at Hakimpet – Lothukunta Y Junction – Lal Bazar T Junction – Holy Family Junction – Trimulgherry X roads – Kharkana – Secunderabad Club – Tivoli –Plaza- Begumpet – Monappa – Panjagutta – SNT Junction Film Nagar Junction(BVB) – Film Nagar – Shaikpet – Oasis School – Tolichowki. The general public is advised to choose alternate routes by taking ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceeding via Kompally – Suchithra – Bowenpally – Tadbund – Lee Royal Palace – CTO.

Junctions to be avoided:

Plaza junction

Ranigunj

PNT Flyover

HPS Out Gate

Begumpet Flyover

Greenlands Junction

Monappa Junction

NFCL junction

SNT Juntion

NTR Bhavan

Jubilee Hills Check post

Road No 45 Juntion

BVB Junction Film Nagar

The Traffic movement will be slow from Rethibowli Junction towards Shaikpet Nala, 7 Tombs, Gachibowli under Shaikpet Flyover. Traffic coming from AOC Centre and intending to proceed towards Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards J.B.S. Picket.

Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata Temple intending to proceed Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards K.V. Junction, R.K.Puram, AOC Centre, etc. Commuters moving from Sangeet Junction, Tarnaka and other routes intending to proceed Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar – Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet Junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, C.T.O. Junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Balamrai, Tadbund X roads.

Traffic coming from North Zone intending to proceed Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards R. P. Road (Bata /Bible House). YMCA Fly over will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA Junction towards clock tower, R. P. Road

Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House intending to proceed to paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards The Bible House. Traffic going towards Cyberabad may use an alternative route via Langar House – Golconda Fort – Banjara Darwaza – Alkapuri Colony – Cyber limits to reach their destination.

Traffic coming from Cyberabad towards Shaikpet will be stopped at Raidurgam Junction for some time. Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Raidurgam will be stopped at Shaikpet Junction for some time. RTC BUSES: TSRTC Buses plying from Secunderabad towards Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam and Banjarahills through Begumpet, Panjagutta and Banjarahills are requested to avoid the above routes and use Upper Tankbund.

Traffic restrictions between 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Junctions to be avoided:

Commuters are requested to avoid following junctions where heavy traffic is expected in the following areas

PVNR Express Way

SD Hospital

NMDC

Masab Tank

Banjara Hills 1/12 Junction

NFCL junction

Monappa

Greenlands Junction

HPS Out Gate

Begumpet Flyover

PNT Flyover.

Traffic coming from AOC Centre and intending to proceed towards Airtel will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards J.B.S. Picket. Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata Temple intending to proceed Lal Bazar will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards K.V. Junction, R.K.Puram, AOC Centre, etc.

Traffic coming from Sangeet Junction, Tarnaka and other routes intending to proceed Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar – Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet Junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, C.T.O. Junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Balamrai, Tadbund X roads. Traffic coming from North Zone intending to proceed to Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards R. P. Road (Bata /Bible House.

YMCA flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA Junction towards the clock tower, R. P. Road. Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House intending to proceed to paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards The Bible House. Traffic coming from Airport/Shamshabad on to PVNR express towards Mehdipatnam should proceed from under the PVNR flyover.

RTC B: TSRTC Buses plying from Secunderabad towards Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam and Banjarahills through Begumpet, Panjagutta and Banjarahills are requested to avoid the above routes and use Upper Tankbund.

Traffic Restrictions for December 30

Traffic restrictions will be implied in areas between Somajiguda and Bollarum from 11 am to 7 pm.

Heavy traffic is expected between Hakimpet – Trimulgherry- Karkhana- Secunderabad Club- Tivoli- Plaza – Begumpet – Raj Bhavan Road – Somajiguda. The general public is advised to choose an alternate route by taking ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceed via Kompally – Suchithra – Bowenpally – Tadbund – Lee Royal Palace – CTO. (or) from Shameerpet take BITS, Hyderabad route and proceed to Keesara – Ghatkesar – Uppal/Nacharam – Tarnaka route. Those coming from or going to the Karimnagar route (Rajiv Rahadari) are advised to avoid JBS – Alwal Route and requested to take ORR – Medchal/Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompally/Uppal respectively.

Junctions to be avoided:

Bollarum

Alwal

Lothkunta

Trimulgherry

Karkhana

JBS

Plaza Junction

PNT Flyover

HPS Out Gate

Begumpet Flyover

Greenlands Junction

Monappa junction

Yashoda Hospital – Somajiguda Road

MMTS

VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad)

Traffic coming from AOC Centre and intending to proceed to Karkhana (Airtel) will be diverted at Laxmi Nagar towards J.B.S. Picket. Traffic coming from Balaji Nagar, Ammuguda and Nagadevata Temple intending to proceed to Lal Bazar and will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, Lal Bazar towards K.V. Junction, R.K.Puram, AOC Centre, etc.

Traffic coming from Sangeet junction, Tarnaka and other routes intending to proceed towards Bowenpally via Sweekar Upkar – Tivoli will be diverted at Sangeet Junction towards Garden, Patny, Paradise, C.T.O. Junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Balamrai and Tadbund X roads

Traffic coming from North Zone intending to proceed towards Begumpet will be diverted at SBH Junction towards R. P. Road. YMCA Flyover will be closed and traffic coming from North Zone will be diverted at YMCA Junction towards Clock Tower/R. P. Road. Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund and Bible House intending to proceed to Paradise will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

Traffic coming from Shadan College and Khairatabad Flyover and intending to proceed to Rajbhavan will be diverted at Khairatabad Junction towards Panjagutta Junction. Traffic coming from Greenland’s junction and intending to move towards Rajbhavan Road will be diverted at Monappa junction, Somajiguda towards Panjagutta Junction.

RTC BUSES:

TSRTC Buses plying from Secunderabad towards Ameerpet and Mehdipatnam through Begumpet and Rajbhavan are requested to avoid the above routes and use Upper Tankbund to reach their destination.

Passengers are requested to start early to reach Airport/Railway Station/Bus Stand in view of the above traffic diversions on the above dates and timings and use Outer Ring Road to avoid traffic congestion in city.

Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and to avoid the above-mentioned routes during the specified timings and co-operate with the Traffic Police during the period of traffic diversion as above.