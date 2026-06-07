Traffic diversions in place for KBR Park flyover construction

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing construction of the steel flyover and underpass, moderate traffic congestion is expected on stretches between Mugdha Junction, KBR Park Entrance Junction (Gate-I) and Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel and use the following alternate routes to avoid Road No 2, Banjara Hills:

Traffic coming from NFCL going towards SNT, Sagar Society, KBR Park Entrance and Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No 36, Road No 45 and Cable Bridge (Durgam Cheruvu) will be diverted at SNT Junction and Sagar Society.

Commuters should proceed via Srinagar Colony Main Road, Indiranagar Labour Adda, Road No 5, Jubilee Hills and Venkatagiri X Roads (Road No 10), then take a left turn towards Jubilee Hills Check Post.

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Traffic coming from KCP and Road No 1, Banjara Hills, towards KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Road No 36 Jubilee Hills, will be diverted at Taj Krishna.

Commuters should travel via Road No 10, Banjara Hills, City Centre, take a right turn towards Zahiranagar, Cancer Hospital, then take a left and continue via Agrasen Island to Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan and Road No 45, Jubilee Hills.

Traffic from Masab Tank going towards KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, will be diverted at Road No. 1/12, Banjara Hills. Take a left turn, proceed towards Agrasen Island and proceed towards Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.

Traffic coming from Road No 36 and 45, Jubilee Hills, going towards NFCL, will be diverted at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Venkatagiri Road No 2, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda Basti, Yousufguda Checkpost, Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, towards Indiranagar Labour Adda, Srinagar Colony and towards Value Zone, Punjagutta Main Road.

Traffic coming from Begumpet towards NFCL will be diverted at NFCL towards Road Nos. 1/4, 1/7 Banjara Hills, Taj Krishna, Road No. 1/10 Banjara Hills (City Centre), take right turn, Zahiranagar, Cancer Hospital, Agrasen Hospital, Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, Road No.45, Checkpost Jubilee Hills.

Commuters are asked not to use the Punjagutta Flyover and instead take the side road situated towards Punjagutta X Road, NFCL, Road No 10, Banjara Hills.

Avoid travelling in peak hours – from 8:30 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm.