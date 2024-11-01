Traffic diversions issued in Hyderabad for Sadar Utsav Mela

Hyderabad: In light of Sadar Utsav Mela, Hyderabad traffic police have issued traffic advisory in key areas of the city.

The curbs will be in effect from November 2, 7 pm until 3 am on November 3. Citizens are urged to plan their routes in advance and avoid the affected areas during the specified times.

Traffic restrictions due to Sadar Festival in Hyderabad

Following are the diversions for the celebrations:

From Ramkoti to YMCA : Traffic will be diverted at Kachiguda X Road towards Tourist Junction.

: Traffic will be diverted at Kachiguda X Road towards Tourist Junction. From Lingampalli X Road to YMCA : Vehicles will be redirected at Kachiguda X Road towards Bata X Road.

: Vehicles will be redirected at Kachiguda X Road towards Bata X Road. From Old MLA Quarters/Cemetery to YMCA : Traffic will be diverted at Vittalwadi X Road towards Ramkoti X Road.

: Traffic will be diverted at Vittalwadi X Road towards Ramkoti X Road. From Vittalwadi X Road to Rajmohalla Chilla : Traffic will be redirected at Padmashali Bhavan towards Ramkoti X Road.

: Traffic will be redirected at Padmashali Bhavan towards Ramkoti X Road. From RTC X Road/Crown Café to YMCA : Diversion will occur at Narayanaguda X Road towards Himayathnagar Y Junction.

: Diversion will occur at Narayanaguda X Road towards Himayathnagar Y Junction. From Narayanaguda X Road to RBVRR College : Traffic will be diverted at Baba Tent House towards Crown cafe.

: Traffic will be diverted at Baba Tent House towards Crown cafe. From Bagh Lingampally Colony to YMCA : Vehicles will be redirected at Reddy College Junction towards Baba Tent House.

: Vehicles will be redirected at Reddy College Junction towards Baba Tent House. From Barkathpura Chaman to YMCA : Traffic will be diverted at the post office junction towards Crown Café.

: Traffic will be diverted at the post office junction towards Crown Café. From Crown Café to Lingampalli X Road : Vehicles will be redirected at the Post Office Junction towards Barkathpura Chaman.

: Vehicles will be redirected at the Post Office Junction towards Barkathpura Chaman. From Lingampalli X Road to RBVRR College : Traffic will be diverted at Matha Temple towards post office junction.

: Traffic will be diverted at Matha Temple towards post office junction. From Kachiguda X Road/Tourist Junction to Post Office Junction: Vehicles will be redirected at Lingampalli X Road towards Tourist Junction and Kachiguda X Road.

RTC Buses Diversion:

RTC buses coming from Chilakalguda X Road to Koti (DM&HS) via Narayanaguda X Road and YMCA will now take the route: RTC X Road – VST – Baghlingampally – Crown Café – TY Mandali – Barkatpura Chaman – Tourist Junction – Kachiguda X Road – Bata X Road – Koti (DMHS).

Buses from Ashok Nagar X Road to Koti via Street No. 9 – Himayath Nagar Y Junction – Old MLA Quarters – Cemetery – YMCA will now use: Street No. 9 – Narayanaguda X Road – Crown Café – TY Mandali – Barkatpura Chaman – Tourist Junction – Kachiguda X Road – Bata X Road – Koti (DMHS).

Visitors attending the Sadar Utsav Mela are advised to park their vehicles at Keshav Memorial College grounds, which can accommodate 400 four-wheelers and 400 two-wheelers.

The Traffic Police request everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this busy period. For any commuting issues, contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

Hyderabad gears up for the Sadar festival (Sadar Utsav), a carnival of buffaloes held every year on the second day after Diwali.

The festival is celebrated annually by the Yadav community of Hyderabad. It is also known as Dunnapothula Panduga (Festival of the Buffalo Cattle).

The Sadar festival is a major festival for the Yadav community in Hyderabad and other cities and villages in India. This festival is also a community get-together in villages and towns.