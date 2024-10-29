Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory near Charminar for Deepawali

Hyderabad: Given increased visitors during Deepawali celebrations, Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory to avoid commuting on the roads leading to Charminar between October 29 and November 3.

Police have advised citizens to avoid roads from Madina Junction, Murgi Chowk via Laad Bazaar, Rajesh Medical Hall, and Shah Ali Banda, all leading to Charminar. Commuters are requested to avoid the above road stretches on the mentioned dates.

Devotees visiting Bhagyalaxmi temple are advised to follow traffic signages and to park their vehicles at the following places.