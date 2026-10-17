Traffic expected at Necklace Road, IDL Lake for Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Traffic congestion is expected at Upper Tank Bund and Necklace Road between 2 pm and 11 pm in view of Bathukamma celebrations on Sunday, October 18.

General traffic coming to Tank Bund from Telugu Thalli junction and Karbala Maidan will be restricted during these hours. Traffic will be stopped or diverted at the following locations:

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards the Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at the start of the flyover towards the Telugu Thalli flyover–Katta Maisamma–DBR–Indira Park–Gandhinagar–RTC crossroad.

Traffic coming from the VV Statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted at the Indira Gandhi Statue (Necklace rotary) towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint Compound Lane.

Traffic from the Nallagutta junction towards Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Nallagutta crossroads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road.

Traffic coming from Liberty towards the Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at the Ambedkar Statue towards the Iqbal Minar U-turn via the Telugu Thalli junction onto the Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex–Kawadiguda–Gandhi Nagar T Jn-Goshala-Dhobhi Ghat–swimming pool-Bandamaisamma-Indira Park-Kattamaisamma and Telugu Thalli flyover.

Traffic coming from Musheerabad and Kawadiguda towards Children’s Park – Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards MRO Office – Dhobhi Ghat – Swimming Pool – Banda Maisamma – Indira Park – Katta Maisamma.

RTC bus diversion

All inter-district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS will be diverted at Sweekar-Upakar Junction towards YWCA-Sangeeth-Mettuguda-Tarnaka-Nallakunta-Fever Hospital crossroad – Barkathpura-Tourist Hotel – Nimboli Adda – Chaderghat – Rangmahal and MGBS from 2 pm to 11 pm.

City buses will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House – Jabbar complex – Kawadiguda cross roads – Gandhi nagar T Jn- Goshala- Dhobhi Ghat –swimming pool- Bandamaisamma- Indira Park – Kattamaisamma and on to the Telugu Thalli flyover during the same time.

Parking arrangements have been made at the following places:

Snow world ,

NTR Stadium,

Martyrs Memorial

NTR Ghat Parking Place

NTR Garden Parking Place

HMDA Ground Praking place

Infront of Lumbini Park.

BRK Bhavan Road

Also Read Thousands expected to attend Bathukamma immersion at Tank Bund

Traffic advisory for IDL lake

Traffic is also expected at IDL Lake in Kukatpally between 5 pm and 11 pm.

Traffic coming from Hitech City, Madhapur/Hafeezpet towards Kukatpally Y-Junction will be diverted via Lucky Restaurant signal – 4th phase KPHB – Road No.1 – Remedy Hospital U-turn – Kukatpally Y-Junction.

Alternatively, traffic coming from Hitech City, Madhapur/Hafeezpet towards Kukatpally Y-Junction can be allowed straight from Rainbow Vista – Anjaiah Nagar X road – Moosapet/ Vasundhara Hospital – Kukatpally Y-Junction.

People are requested to plan accordingly and co-operate with traffic police in ensuring free flow of traffic.