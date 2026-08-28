Traffic police choose affection over penalties on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: In a novel road safety initiative on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kamareddy traffic police chose affection over penalties to drive home the importance of wearing helmets. Instead of issuing challans to two-wheeler riders without helmets, women police personnel tied rakhis to them and urged them to ride safely.

Police stopped riders found without helmets, and women personnel applied a bindi and tied rakhis to them while extending Raksha Bandhan greetings. They told the riders, “Brother, wear a helmet. Your family is waiting for you,” and urged them to make helmet use a habit.

Police said wearing a helmet was not merely a traffic regulation but a responsibility towards one’s own life. A helmet can significantly reduce the risk of serious head injuries and save lives in the event of an accident, they said.

The initiative, carried out with the message “Raksha Bandhan, Suraksha Bandhan”, received a positive response from motorists. Several riders assured the police that they would wear helmets while riding two-wheelers.

District SP M Rajesh Chandra said life was precious and a helmet was a rider’s protective shield. He urged every motorist to remember their family members’ love and trust and ensure they returned home safely.

The district police appealed to all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets before beginning their journey and follow traffic rules to ensure road safety.