Traffic police fine helmet rule violators in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A special drive was conducted near Moghul College in Hyderabad where 60 challans were issued targeting helmet violations and wrong-side driving. The Hyderabad traffic police department levies the violators of helmet rules with fines of Rs 200, and wrong-side travellers with Rs 2000.

Further a ‘Ride to Safety’ campaign was organised at the OS function hall, near Bandlaguda police station, where 240 pairs of helmets were distributed to police personnel and their children. The helmets were sponsored by the project head, Aradhana Jain and the project officer, Rajesh Neemkar of a road safety NGO named TRAX S Society.

Despite claims of emergencies from many violators, the traffic police emphasize that such actions jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

From November 5, the city police initiated a special drive specifically targeting bikers driving without helmets and riding on the wrong side of the road. This comes after three motorcyclists lost their lives on consecutive days, reportedly riding without helmets.

Also Read Hyderabad police to tighten checks on bikes without helmets

Additional commissioner of the traffic police department P Vishwa Prasad said that on November 1, a 48-year-old man lost his life after colliding with an unidentified DCM vehicle at Alaska Junction, Goshamahal.