Traffic police flag unsafe pedestrian movement at IKEA Junction

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Sunpreet Singh on Wednesday, August 5, raised concern over a significant number of pedestrians crossing the IKEA Junction carriageway at undesignated locations instead of using the crossing facilities.

Stressing the importance of pedestrian safety, he instructed officers to undertake sustained public awareness initiatives encouraging people to cross only at zebra crossings and other designated locations.

He inspected the ITC Free Left Turn to assess traffic flow and the effectiveness of the existing road infrastructure, and asked officials to implement suitable engineering and traffic management measures to facilitate smoother vehicular movement and reduce congestion at the location.

During the inspection, he also noticed unauthorised cab parking on the road and directed the immediate removal of all illegally parked vehicles.

He directed enforcement teams to conduct special drives against unauthorised parking to ensure that public roads remain free from obstructions and traffic movement is not hindered.

Inspection at Miyapur junction

Deputy Commissioner of Traffic-II Sheshadrini Reddy visited the Miyapur junction to interact with pedestrians and create awareness about crossing the road safely.

She also inspected the ongoing flyover construction at Miyapur Junction and reviewed the trial run of the additional lane introduced as part of traffic management arrangements.

She inspected the free left at Alwyn Junction and instructed officials to install signboards displaying the messages “Free Left Ahead” and “Free Left – Fine for Violation” to create better awareness among motorists.

She directed the officials to register cases under the Motor Vehicles Act against motorists who obstruct the free left lanes and to not permit them to go straight after blocking the path.