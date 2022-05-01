Traffic police special campaign against those failing to pay penalties

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 1st May 2022 2:38 pm IST
Representative Image (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana police are keeping vigil on those vehicles that have not paid their penalties so far. In this regard, a special campaign will be launched soon.

Recently, the state government has offered discounts to those paying up the penalties. Taking advantage of this offer many defaulters have paid up their fines. But still, there are about 30 percent of vehicles that have not yet paid their penalties and the police are keeping a vigil on such vehicles.

Among those who paid the penalties, 55% are four-wheelers.

