Traffic police’s road safety awareness session in Gudimalkapur

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing ‘Arrive Alive’ road safety programme, the Kulsumpura Traffic Police conducted an awareness session at the Gudimalkapur Market on Sunday, August 30, to sensitise members of the market committee and four-wheeler drivers to essential road safety practices and traffic regulations.

Participants were cautioned against plying vehicles without a valid driving licence, allowing minors to drive or driving under the influence. They were asked to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers to ensure personal safety.

They were also informed about safe overtaking practices and asked to avoid overtaking vehicles from the left. They were also asked to strictly abide by all traffic rules, signs, and road safety regulations and to ensure the safety of both themselves and other road users.