Traffic, pollution push Bengaluru man move to smaller city

Bengaluru: When a person is born and raised in Bengaluru, they do not usually think of moving away, as the city offers a vibrant, happening life almost every day.

A 41-year-old businessman, however, felt moving from the city had become a necessity for his health and family.

The entrepreneur shared a post on the social media platform Reddit and explained that the past year living there had become extremely difficult due to increasing traffic congestion and dust pollution, and that he plans to relocate to a Tier 2 city to lead a peaceful life with his family.

“I am 41 years old, running my business. Past 1 year, I’ve been feeling very bad about the traffic, dust pollution, and stress levels in Bengaluru,” he began the post.

The man expressed sadness over the “honest taxpayers” who have to travel hours in traffic for work.

“I’m thinking about moving to a tier 2 city and leading a peaceful life with my family. Also read today – Bengaluru is the second most congested city in the world after Mexico,” he added.

He further clarified that his Reddit woes were not a “hate post on Bengaluru,” but more of a “wake-up call for the government, as many people are fed up and are looking for a solution.”

Fellow Bengalurians related to the man’s struggles and empathised with his decision to move.

“As a fellow Bengalurian myself, I too feel the same. Had almost planned a move to Mysore (Some colleagues and family moved there for the same reasons you mentioned) but seems like most of the people had the same idea,” a user commented.

Another defeated user wrote, “I made peace with the traffic. It’s the dust, debris and garbage getting to me. The city hasn’t ever been so untidy and seemingly unconcerned about it

The paan/ gutka stains issue also wasn’t ever this severe”

A Reddit user also explained his dreams of living peacefully in coastal Karnataka, but money was required to achieve that dream, so he stayed back in Bengaluru.

“Even today, I haven’t earned enough to make that move, so I’m still here, dealing with traffic, dust, and all the daily stress, even though my heart isn’t in it anymore. Despite all this, I genuinely love Bangalore. It’s a beautiful city we just ended up spoiling it with poor planning, overpopulation, and lack of proper infrastructure,” he wrote.





