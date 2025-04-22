Traffic restrictions announced ahead of Telangana MLC polls

The elections will be held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on April 23.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd April 2025 4:58 pm IST
A representational image depicting traffic
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police, on Tuesday, announced restrictions ahead of Telangana legislative council elections.

The restrictions will remain in place from April 23 to April 25 from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The traffic will not be allowed from GHMC ‘T’ Junction to BRKR Bhavan Junction during the aforementioned timings. The road at GHMC ‘T’ Junction will be closed for general traffic and the traffic coming from Liberty and Basheerbagh side towards Telugu Thalli Junction via BRKR lane will be diverted at GHMC ‘T’ Junction towards Ambedker Statue.

The commuters are requested to make note of the above traffic diversion and co-operate with the traffic police.

The elections will be held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on April 23, and the counting will be held on April 25.

