Traffic restrictions for Bryan Adams show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the Bryan Adams concert in Hyderabad. The concert is happening at the GMR Arena on Monday, December 16.

Traffic coming from the Outer Ring Road towards the Shamshabad airport is to avoid the regular routes going from Rotary 1 to Rotary 3. Commuters from all routes must avoid the GMR Arena service road.

The restrictions will remain in place from 5 pm-11 pm for the concert; the public is advised to plan accordingly to avoid traffic congestion.

Bryan Adams ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in India

Bryan Adams initiated his “So Happy It Hurts” tour on December 8 from Kolkata and is visiting Hyderabad to enthral audiences in our city. This tour marks Bryan Adams’ return to India after six long years and promises to be his most spectacular visit to the country yet.

