Traffic restrictions for Khairatabad Ganesh installation.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday, September 11, announced 12-day traffic restrictions for the Khairatabad Ganesh installation. The restriction will remain in place from September 12 to 24.

The restrictions will come into effect from 11 pm on September 12.

Traffic moving from the VV statue towards Mint Compound via the Rajeev Gandhi statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Rajeev Gandhi statue towards Nirankari Junction.

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Commuters moving from Old Saifabad Police Station towards Bada Ganesh via Rajdoot Lane will not be allowed and will be diverted at Rajdoot Lane towards Iqbal Minar.

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Some diversions

Traffic moving from Iqbal Minar towards IMAX Theatre via Mint Compound will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Secretariat X Road at the Mint Compound line.

Traffic coming from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will not be allowed and will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Secretariat junction or Khairatabad flyover.

Commuters moving from Nirankari via Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Post Office towards Old Saifabad Police Station junction.

Due to a large number of devotees visiting Bada Ganesh, traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions, similarly at Khairatabad, Shadan College, Ayodhya, Nirankari, Old Saifabad Police Station, Mint Compound, NTR Marg, Secretariat Junction, Necklace Rotary, KCP junction, and Masab Tank. Hence, commuters are requested to avoid these routes.

Visitors coming for Bada Ganesh darshan through Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden should park their vehicles at Race Road, NTR Ghat, HMDA Parking beside IMAX Theatre, or an open place opposite I-Max Theatre.

Visitors coming from Bada Ganesh darshan through the Khairatabad Jn. should park their vehicles at Vishveshwaraiah Bhavan.