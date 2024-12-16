Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad ahead of President’s visit

Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory on Monday, December 16, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit on Tuesday, December 17.

A statement from the traffic department read that temporary congestion is expected between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm as traffic comes from ORR exit number 7 towards Hakeempet via BITS junction, Thumkunta village, and Hakeempet.

Commuters are hereby requested to plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

No drones across Telangana Secretariat

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police have imposed no drone fly zones in and around the Telangana Secretariat, in view of the President’s visit.

According to a statement from the police, no remote control drones, paragliders and remote control micro-light aircraft will be allowed within a circle of 5 km radius around the Telangana Secretariat.

The order will remain in force between December 17 and December 21. Any person violating the order shall be punishable under relevant sections of law, the statement read.