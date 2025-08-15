Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Janmashtami celebrations on August 16

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions on August 16 to facilitate smooth celebrations for Lord Krishna Janmashtami at the ISKCON Temple.

From 4 am to 11 pm, several routes around Abid Road will experience diversions to accommodate the expected influx of devotees.

Key routes to avoid

Motorists should avoid the route, Yousuf & Company-Jawaharlal Nehru Road-Abids Circle-Old Hyderabad Collector Office-Chirag Ali-Nampally Station Road.

To manage congestion on the occassion of Janmashtami celebrations, Hyderabad traffic police will redirect vehicles.

Vehicles from Gunfoundry and Tilak Road heading to Nampally Station Road will be diverted at GPO Junction towards MJ Market.

Traffic from Jambagh Road and SA Bazar Mosque will be rerouted via Gandhi Bhavan and Chappel Road at MJ Market.

Commuters traveling from Nampally to Koti Bank Street should take the route, HP Petrol Pump-ACB Lane-Yousuf & Company-Troop Bazar-Koti Bank Street.

Vehicles near the BJP State Office will be diverted at Abids Traffic Junction towards MJ Market Road.

Arrangements for Janmashtami celebrations in Hyderabad

Devotees visiting the ISKCON Temple can park their vehicles at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

Authorities urge motorists to follow traffic advisories and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

For real-time updates, commuters can contact the Hyderabad traffic helpline at 9010203626.