Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Mala Simha Gharjana meeting

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced significant traffic restrictions and parking arrangements in connection with the Mala Simha Gharjana meeting, scheduled for December 1, at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

It will be held from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Affected roads and traffic congestions

Heavy traffic congestion is expected on the following routes and junctions:

Panjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds

Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads

Key congestion points include:

Chilakalguda X-roads Alugaddabai X-roads Sangeeth X-roads YMCA X-roads Patny X-roads SBH X-roads Plaza Junction CTO Junction Brookbond Junction Tivoli Junction Sweekar Upakar Junction Secunderabad Club Trimulgherry X-roads Tadbund X-roads Centre Point Diamond Point Bowenpally X-roads Rasoolpura Paradise

Commuters should avoid MG Road, RP Road, and SD Road during the specified hours.

Alternate routes amid traffic restrictions in Hyderabad

To ease traffic flow, the following diversions have been implemented:

Traffic from Alugaddabai/Secunderabad Railway Station: Diverted at Sangeeth X-roads towards Clock Tower, Patny, and Paradise. Traffic from Tukaramgate: Diverted at St. John’s Rotary towards Sangeeth, Clock Tower, and Patny. Traffic from Sangeeth X-roads to Begumpet: Diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower, Patny, and CTO. Traffic from Begumpet to Sangeeth X-roads: Diverted at CTO X-roads towards Balamrai, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, and St. John’s Rotary. Traffic from Bowenpally/Tadbund to Tivoli: Diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO, Ranigunj, and Tank Bund. Traffic from Karkhana/JBS to SBH-Patny: Diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA or Tivoli. Traffic from Jubilee Hills Check Post to Begumpet: Diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad or Greenlands towards Raj Bhavan.

Travel advisory for passengers

In view of the traffic restrictions in Hyderabad, a travel advisory has also been issued for passengers.

Train Travelers: Passengers heading to Secunderabad Railway Station are advised to start early and consider using the Metro Rail Service.

Bus Travelers: Those heading to the Jubilee Bus Station should plan for delays and start their journeys in advance.

In case of travel emergencies, contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.