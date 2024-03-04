Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have issued a traffic advisory imposing restrictions during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on March 4 and 5.

The PM is scheduled to visit Telangana on March 4, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore at a public program in Adilabad.

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad

In view of PM Modi’s visit, traffic restrictions will be in effect between 7:40 pm to 8:10 pm on March 4 on the route from Begumpet Airport to Raj Bhavan.

These restrictions will apply at Airport Y Junction, a right turn under P&T flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, a left turn at Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, and Raj Bhavan.

Hyderabad will also experience traffic restrictions on March 5 on the route from Raj Bhavan to Begumpet Airport between 9:50 am and 10:15 am.

PM Modi’s visit to Telangana

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore in Telangana during his two-day visit starting Monday.

The PM will participate in official events in Adilabad and Sangareddy in Telangana during his visit to the state on Monday and Tuesday, addressing public meetings.

In view of the events, traffic restrictions will be imposed in Hyderabad, Adilabad, and Sangareddy.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the official program at Adilabad. After a long time, a CM of Telangana will be receiving PM Modi and participating in the official program.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the PM’s visit.