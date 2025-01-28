Traffic woes continue due to Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki works.

Hyderabad: The incomplete works on the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki stretch add to the traffic woes in Hyderabad.

Thousands of commuters on the route are left frustrated as it has become a hotspot for daily traffic snarls.

Ongoing civic projects that have resulted in dug-up roads and potholes are the primary cause of the persistent traffic woes on the stretch.

Civic projects lead to traffic in Hyderabad

The Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki corridor has witnessed several civic initiatives over the years. These initiatives are aimed at improving infrastructure.

Projects like the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), installation of sewerage pipelines, and the construction of box drains have been undertaken.

However, delays in completion have prolonged the inconvenience for residents and commuters.

Currently, incomplete work is the primary contributor to the traffic woes on Hyderabad’s stretch. Poor road conditions and inadequate traffic management further exacerbate the situation.

Commuters of Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki call for action

Due to daily woes, the commuters are urging the authorities to expedite the pending work and implement effective traffic management strategies.

It may be mentioned that the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki stretch serves as a vital link in Hyderabad’s transport network that connects not only key residential areas but also commercial ones. Ensuring smooth traffic flow on this route is essential for the city’s overall mobility and development.

Need for prioritization

Addressing traffic issues along critical stretches like Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki should become a priority for urban planners and civic authorities as the city continues to expand.

Completion of ongoing projects, repairing roads, and deploying efficient traffic management systems could significantly alleviate the current challenges.