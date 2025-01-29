Tragedy at Maha Kumbh extremely saddening: PM Modi

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, Adityanath said.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th January 2025 12:32 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said, “I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and am in constant touch with the state government.”

A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, Adityanath said.

