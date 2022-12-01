TRAI seeks views on proposal to display caller’s name on mobile phones

New Delhi: Customers would be soon able to see the name of the caller on their mobile phones, as telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has sought comments from all stakeholders on this proposal.

Stakeholders are expected to give their views on the proposal to a TRAI consultation paper titled “Introduction of calling name presentation in telecommunication networks”, till December 27, 2022 while counter-comments have been sought by January 10, 2023. The regulator has asked whether this proposal should be made mandatory or not.

Through the paper, which was released on Wednesday, TRAI has also asked whether the customer’s name mentioned on the application form (while applying for a connection) should be used for display on the device or not.

It has also sought stakeholders’ views on how customers’ permission can be sought for implementing this proposal.

If the proposal comes into effect, then the name of the person making the call would be visible on the receiver’s phone, even if the number is not saved in the receiver’s device.

TRAI feels that the move could help in preventing spam or fraudulent calls. Currently, users take the help of an app called Truecaller to trace the origin of the person or entity making the call.