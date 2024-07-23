Trailer for ‘Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli’ out now

Mumbai: Monday kick-started on a great note for ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s fans as trailer of his documentary ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ was unveiled.

Fans will get to delve into the director’s mindset and witness his filmmaking process through the Netflix project. The trailer also showcases some BTS moments from his blockbusters ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali’ franchise.

Excited about the documentary, Rajamouli said, “Storytelling is the heart of my existence — it’s what I am passionate about and will always continue to pursue. I am overwhelmed by the immense admiration and love that audiences have shown for my work.”

He added, “It’s truly humbling to see Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios come together to share my story. This docu-film is a way of expressing gratitude to my fans and loved ones for being an integral part of my journey. Their support inspires me to keep creating and entertaining.”

The documentary features inputs from Rajamouli’s close collaborators and film personalities such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan.

Directed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya, ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ will be out on August 2.