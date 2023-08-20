Train firing: RPF constable has a history of assaulting Muslims, says report

Chetan Singh Chaudhary, the former Railway Protection Force (RPF) policeman who killed his senior and three Muslims on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, had abused, assaulted, and threatened a 45-year-old Muslim auto driver in Ujjain in 2016.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, over a span of several months between 2016 and 17, Chaudhary repeatedly threatened the auto driver named Wajid Khan.

Khan filed a complaint with RPF officers in 2017 after Chaudhary for physically assaulted him. He was removed from his position following an investigation, which Khan said was delayed by a year.

Recalling the abuse he suffered at the hands of Chaudhary, Khan stated that Chaudhary would violently get into his auto and pressurize him to drive to far locations without paying. When Khan couldn’t provide Chaudhary a ride in his car owing to personal circumstances in late January or February 2017, the latter insulted him, calling him a ‘traitor’ and a ‘terrorist,’ Khan told HT.

According to Khan, Chaudhary stated that Muslims are ‘terrorists’ and that “their real place is in prison.”

The abuse and harassment continued until Khan filed a complaint with RPF officers in February 2017 after Chaudhary physically assaulted him. The RPF constable hauled Khan to an RPF station and detained him for an hour there. Chaudhury said Khan was ‘roaming around’ in the train station without a platform ticket, despite the fact that he had torn the platform ticket provided by Khan.

Khan then filed a complaint with RPF authorities, stating that he was being harassed solely because of his religion. He further claimed in his complaint that Chaudhary called him a ‘terrorist’ and assaulted him while threatening to incriminate him in a phony case. According to Khan, the targeting and harassment ended only when he filed a complaint.

Khan further said that an investigation was initiated more than a year after the first complaint. According to an RPF officer, Chaudhary was removed from his job after the investigation found him guilty. He was sent to Kerala for training before being moved to Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

An RPF official informed PTI that Chaudhary has been part of at least three discipline-related incidents in the past. Chaudhary was removed from service on August 17 after the RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner gave the order to terminate him on August 14.