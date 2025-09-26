Police conduct searches on Falaknuma Express at Ghatkesar over terror alert

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Express train travelling from Howrah to Secunderabad on Friday, September 26, was stopped and searched at a railway station on suspicion of terrorists being on board.

The train was stopped at the Ghatkesar railway station and searched on the basis of a tip-off. A video circulating on social media shows a group of police officials inspecting the train. However, no suspect was found.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Ghatkesar inspector of police M Balaswamy said, “We received information from the railway police about suspected terrorists being on the train. However, when searches were conducted, no suspect was found.”