Train passenger dies in Hyderabad after middle berth falls on him

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old train passenger from Kerala, Ali Khan TK, has died in a private hospital after suffering a severe neck injury caused by the accidental detachment of a middle berth on the Millennium Express.

Ali Khan was traveling from Thrissur to Agra Cantonment on June 16. He occupied the lower berth of a sleeper coach when the middle berth, reportedly chained improperly, detached and fell on him. The impact caused Ali Khan to lose consciousness.

Railway staff were alerted to the incident around 6:30 pm and made an unscheduled stop at Ramagundam to detrain Ali Khan and rush him to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to a private hospital in Warangal and subsequently to another private hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad, for advanced treatment.

Despite the medical efforts, Ali Khan succumbed to his injuries on June 24. Following his death, the Mancherial railway police registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways issued a statement on X, clarifying that the seat was not damaged nor had it fallen on its own. The berth reportedly fell due to improper placement of the chain.