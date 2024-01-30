Watch: Train platform broken to rescue trapped man at Vikarabad station

Hyderabad: It was nothing short of a miracle that man who slipped, fell and got trapped between a moving train and platform escaped unhurt. The incident took place at Vikarabad Railway Station on Monday.



While attempting to board a moving train at the railway station, the passenger got trapped. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The timely intervention by the RPF, passengers, and railway officials averted a potential tragedy.

Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF), passengers, and railway officials rushed to rescue the passenger. After halting the train, a portion of the platform had to be broken to rescue the man. He was subsequently shifted to the government hospital on Monday.

The incident caused a delay of nearly 90 minutes for the train, which was on its way from Bidar to Yeshwantpur.