Pilot killed after aircraft crashes in residential area in Gujarat

The aircraft hit a tree before falling to the ground. It was soon engulfed in flames, killing the pilot on the spot.

Remains of a plane which crashed in Gujarat. A young trainee pilot lost his life.

A young pilot was killed after his trainer aircraft crashed into a residential area near Shastri Nagar in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Tuesday, April 22.

According to the Amreli superintendent of police (SP), Sanjay Kharat, the trainee pilot belonged to Vision Flying Training Institute (VFTI), private aviation academy from Delhi. The Tecnam P2008 JC aircraft had taken off from Amreli airport around 12:30 pm.

The aircraft hit a tree before falling into an open plot. It was engulfed in flames, killing the pilot on the spot.

“The trainee pilot was flying solo. After taking off from the Amreli airport, the trainer aircraft crashed into a residential area. No one else was injured in the accident,” the police officer said.

Four teams of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A case of accidental death has been registered.

 

