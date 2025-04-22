Pilot killed after aircraft crashes in residential area in Gujarat

A young pilot was killed after his trainer aircraft crashed into a residential area near Shastri Nagar in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Tuesday, April 22.

According to the Amreli superintendent of police (SP), Sanjay Kharat, the trainee pilot belonged to Vision Flying Training Institute (VFTI), private aviation academy from Delhi. The Tecnam P2008 JC aircraft had taken off from Amreli airport around 12:30 pm.

A trainee pilot was involved in a crash after a training aircraft from Vision Flying Training Institute (VFTI) went down in a residential area on Giria Road, Amreli, Gujarat, on Monday. The plane struck a tree before crash-landing in an open plot, triggering a fire and causing… pic.twitter.com/bmC7gAdDju — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2025

The aircraft hit a tree before falling into an open plot. It was engulfed in flames, killing the pilot on the spot.

“The trainee pilot was flying solo. After taking off from the Amreli airport, the trainer aircraft crashed into a residential area. No one else was injured in the accident,” the police officer said.

Four teams of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A case of accidental death has been registered.