IndiGo flight averts mishap at Hyderabad airport

Alert pilots of the IndiGo flight aborted landing, thereby averting a mishap.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th March 2025 8:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight averted a mishap at the Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

As per initial reports, in order to prevent a potential collision allegedly with another aircraft, the flight aborted landing.

However, as per the airline, the pilot of the flight had executed a go-around while approaching to land at Hyderabad.

Details of the incident

As per the details of the incident, IndiGo flight 6E6973 from Goa to Hyderabad on March 9 executed the emergency action due to unexpected wind conditions and was carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures.

IndiGo flight remained airborne at Hyderabad airport

Following the incident, the flight remained airborne for ten minutes before finally landing successfully at the airport.

As the situation resulted in panic among passengers and officials, the successful landing of the IndiGo flight at Hyderabad airport was a relief for everyone.

Passengers praised the alert pilots who averted any mishap.

