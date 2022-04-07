Training center inaugurated in Bodhan for teachers selection exam

Bodhan: In the wake of the state government’s notification for teachers’ appointment, the Bodhan Assembly Constituency MLA Shakeel Amir set up a teachers’ competitive training center at the Government Degree College here for Telugu, Urdu, and English medium teachers to prepare them for the selection exam.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the guest of honor RDO Bodhan Rajeshwar said that this is a golden opportunity for those youngsters looking forward to join government service.

Rajeshwar paid rich tribute to all those who contributed in setting up this training center especially the former Rajya Sabha member KM Khan and the former state minister Basheeruddin Babu Khan.

The assistant commissioner of police Bodhan Rama Rao said that the government has a 30% quota for women. He appealed to the girls to join the police force.

Those who addressed the ceremony were J Satish, Syed Rabbani, Pritam Desai and Bodhan police circle Inspector Prem Kumar.