Trains cancelled after Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad

The South Central Railway (SCR) requested citizens to make note of the change and cooperate.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th February 2023 12:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: Trains cancelled after Godavari Express derails
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Eight trains were cancelled after the derailment of Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad Godavari Express (12727) between Bibinagar-Ghatkesar station in Secunderabad division on Wednesday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has declared the cancellation and partial cancellation of certain trains which was supposed to travel through the connecting roots where the incident took place and has further requested cooperation from the citizens.

Cancelled trains

Those travelling between Kacheguda – Nadikude, Nadikude – Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal -Secunderabad, Warangal – Hyderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Repalle were cancelled.

Partially cancelled trains

Trains between Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Vijayawada – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Vijayawada, Bhadrachalam Road – Secunderabad, Guntur – Vikarabad, Vikarabad – Guntur, Warangal – Secunderabad, Miryalaguda – Kacheguda, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar were partially cancelled.

