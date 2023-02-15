Trains cancelled after Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Eight trains were cancelled after the derailment of Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad Godavari Express (12727) between Bibinagar-Ghatkesar station in Secunderabad division on Wednesday.
The South Central Railway (SCR) has declared the cancellation and partial cancellation of certain trains which was supposed to travel through the connecting roots where the incident took place and has further requested cooperation from the citizens.
Cancelled trains
Those travelling between Kacheguda – Nadikude, Nadikude – Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal -Secunderabad, Warangal – Hyderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Repalle were cancelled.
Partially cancelled trains
Trains between Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Vijayawada – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Vijayawada, Bhadrachalam Road – Secunderabad, Guntur – Vikarabad, Vikarabad – Guntur, Warangal – Secunderabad, Miryalaguda – Kacheguda, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar were partially cancelled.