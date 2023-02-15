Trains cancelled after Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Eight trains were cancelled after the derailment of Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad Godavari Express (12727) between Bibinagar-Ghatkesar station in Secunderabad division on Wednesday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has declared the cancellation and partial cancellation of certain trains which was supposed to travel through the connecting roots where the incident took place and has further requested cooperation from the citizens.

Also Read Narrow escape for passengers as Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad

Cancelled trains

Those travelling between Kacheguda – Nadikude, Nadikude – Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal -Secunderabad, Warangal – Hyderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Repalle were cancelled.

Partially cancelled trains

Trains between Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Vijayawada – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Vijayawada, Bhadrachalam Road – Secunderabad, Guntur – Vikarabad, Vikarabad – Guntur, Warangal – Secunderabad, Miryalaguda – Kacheguda, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar were partially cancelled.