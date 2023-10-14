Tram-like electric bus launched in Abu Dhabi; here are details

Abu Dhabi: In a significant move aimed at modernizing the transportation system in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a new tram-like electric bus has rolled out in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) launched the pilot phase of the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) project on Abu Dhabi island.

The ART project is part of the Smart Mobility Strategy, aiming to enhance the transport sector’s efficiency and transition to environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

مشروع مركبات نظام النقل الجماعي في #أبوظبي، الذي يطرحه مركز النقل المتكامل، التابع لدائرة البلديات والنقل – أبوظبي، يضمُّ حافلات كهربائية بسعة 200 راكب، ويسهم في دعم استراتيجية التنقل الذكي في الإمارة. pic.twitter.com/66SD5cf4vC — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) October 12, 2023

Timings, routes and stations

Three-car electric vehicles offer air-conditioned comfort, require no infrastructure changes, and offer a perfect mix of buses and trams.

The service operates from Friday to Sunday accommodating up to 200 passengers per trip.

The buses run from Al Reem Mall to Marina Mall passing along Zayed the First Street and the Corniche Street on Abu Dhabi island.

Stops include Corniche, Sheikha Fatima Park, Khalidiya Park, Qasr Al Hosn, NMC Specialty and Lifeline hospitals, Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Mosque, the Galleria Al Maryah Island and Marina Square, among others.

The pilot phase comprises 25 stations along 27 km of routes.

The service starts at Al Reem Mall at 10 am, ends at 2 pm, starts at Marina Mall at 11 am, and concludes at 3 pm.