Trams celebrate 152nd year in India; is this legacy in jeopardy?

In the heart of Kolkata, amidst the hustle bustle and cacophony of honking vehicles, a relatively quiet rebellion glides through the streets—graceful, unyielding, and steeped in history. The Kolkata Tram is Asia’s oldest operational Tram system. It has borne silent witness to 152 years of transformation. From the grandeur of the British Raj to the fervour of India’s independence and the relentless tide of urbanization, these Trams have weathered time’s march, embodying both nostalgia and resilience. Once the city’s lifeline, they now fight for relevance, caught between the rush of modernity and the echoes of a bygone era.

A ride through history

A conductor inside Tram issues tickets costing Rs.7. It is probably the cheapest transport in India.

The journey of Trams in India began in Kolkata (then Calcutta) in 1873, followed by cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. But as other metropolises yielded to the pressures of modernization—Mumbai phasing out Trams in 1964, Chennai in 1953, and Delhi in 1963—Kolkata held on. Kanpur and Nashik also had Trams once, only to abandon them by the mid-20th century. Recently even Hyderabad flirted with the idea, commissioning feasibility reports in 2017 and 2022, yet ultimately shelving the plan. Today, Kolkata remains the only Indian city where Trams still tackle the tracks defying obsolescence.

Trams first appeared in Kolkata as a horse-drawn system in 1873, evolving into electric-powered marvels by 1902. Over the decades, the network sprawled across the city, offering safe, comfortable, and affordable transport.

Today Trams are more than just relics of the past; they are a testament to sustainable, efficient transport—a system experiencing a global resurgence. For Kolkata, however, Trams are not merely a mode of transit but an intrinsic part of its soul, woven into the very fabric of the city’s identity. On 24th February theTrams of India in Kolkata, will witness their 152nd anniversary, a momentous landmark indeed.

A stationary Tram converted into a Museum-cum-Snack bar called “Smaranika” sells Tea, coffee and nibbles at the Esplanade Tram stand.

My temptations with Trams

My first Tram journey in 1997 was a revelation—the slow, steady rhythm of its movement was an antidote to the city’s perpetual rush. The charm deepened in subsequent rides in 2007 and 2017, each journey a momentary escape into a time when travel was about more than just reaching a destination. In recent months, my three visits to Kolkata from Delhi and Hyderabad were marked by eager anticipation. I found myself waiting endlessly for a Tram, their numbers dwindling alarmingly.

By the mid-20th century, Trams had become synonymous with Kolkata, as integral to its landscape as the colonial-era architecture and the vibrant chaos of its street markets. Their leisurely pace allowed passengers to absorb the city’s essence—a world framed by yellow cabs, sprawling banyan trees, and the scent of chai from roadside stalls. But as the 20th century waned, Trams found themselves losing ground to the demands of an impatient metropolis.

Hired for a full day, a Tram has been decorated by enthusiasts for the birthday celebrations of Imam Hussain.

The gradual decline

In an age obsessed with speed, Trams became victims of misplaced priorities. Though they remained efficient, they were deemed too slow, too archaic. However, the irony is undeniable—Kolkata’s unrelenting congestion, caused by a proliferation of private vehicles, illegal parking, and road indiscipline, has slowed down all modes of transport, not just Trams.

Once boasting over 40 routes, the Tram network has been truncated without clear justification. Critics argue that Tramways have suffered from systemic neglect both by the state and central governments, sacrificed in favour of more commercially driven transport options. Public transport is rarely about profit—it is about accessibility, sustainability, and the quality of urban life. Expensive app cabs and bike taxis cater to the privileged few, while the masses are left grappling with crowded buses and an overburdened metro. Poor maintenance and a lack of investment in modernizing Tram coaches have further pushed this heritage transport system toward obsolescence.

The fight for survival

Despite their dwindling presence, Kolkata’s Trams still have fierce advocates. Environmentalists champion their return as an eco-friendly alternative to fuel-guzzling vehicles. Heritage conservationists see them as living history, a cultural treasure that deserves preservation. For many, Trams are not just transport; they are memory and identity, a bridge between past and present.

Efforts have been made to breathe new life into the Tram system. Air-conditioned Trams have been introduced, and proposals exist to integrate them into modern transit networks. Novel initiatives, such as the mobile library Tram, a moving Tram restaurant, Trams for hire etc. to rekindle public interest.However these measures remain fragmented, and the future of Kolkata’s Trams hangs in uncertainty.

Passengers travelling in a Tram seem old-fashioned for its leisurely meanders in Kolkata. It helps imbibe the sights and sounds of the city.

Mahadeb Shi, Secretary of the Calcutta Tram Users Association, explains the vibrant celebration of Kolkata’s Tramways, rooted in a unique friendship with Melbourne’s Tram culture. This enduring connection, known as TramJatra, has championed eco-friendly, low-carbon urban transport for over three decades. An upcoming event, set for March 27 to 31, aims to rejuvenate public interest and encourage authorities to preserve and modernize this fading mode of transport.

Will the city choose to embrace its heritage and reinvest in a transport system that is sustainable, efficient, and uniquely its own? Or will Kolkata’s Trams become mere whispers in history books, remembered wistfully by those who once rode them? For now, as I ride a Tram, its bell echoing through the streets, it carries not just passengers, but the spirit of a city that refuses to forget.