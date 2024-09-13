Transfer teachers as per rules: Telangana HC to state govt

Hyderabad: The High Court has directed the Telangana state government to conduct teacher transfers in model schools in accordance with the stipulated regulations.

The court emphasized the need to create a final seniority list and allocate eligibility points for the teachers involved.

This ruling came after a petition was filed by 15 teachers from the Ghampur Model School in Janagam district, who argued that the guidelines issued by the Commissioner of School Education on July 3 of the previous year contradicted the Government Order (GO) 81 issued in 2018.

Justice Nagesh Bhimapak’s bench has mandated that the Commissioner of School Education and the Additional Director of Model Schools proceed with the transfers as per the guidelines set for Telangana Model Schools.