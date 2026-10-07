Transformer bursts outside Amazon office in Bengaluru, 1 injured

A woman walking on the footpath immediately behind him escaped unhurt.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Transformer bursts outside Amazon office in Bengaluru
Transformer bursts outside Amazon office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A pedestrian was injured after a transformer box installed on a footpath outside the office of an e-commerce giant here allegedly exploded on Wednesday, October 7, police said.

The incident occurred outside Gate Number 3 of the office, near Baglur Cross, under the Yelahanka Old Town police station limits, they said.

The injured man was identified as Md Afroz, police said.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Division) Mithun Kumar said in a statement, “This (happened) at Gate No. 3, Amazon office. One Md Afroz is injured within Yelahanka Old Town police station limits near Bagalur Cross. He is safe and currently in the hospital.”

Visuals captured by a vehicle’s dashcam showed commuters passing by when the transformer allegedly exploded, causing Afroz, who was walking along the pavement of the footpath, fall to the ground. A woman walking on the footpath immediately behind him escaped unhurt.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Arun G who witnessed the incident said, “My dashcam captured the incident. I couldn’t get out of the car because a large crowd gathered, and my kids were inside the car,” he said.

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Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause that led to explosion of the transformer box, police said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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