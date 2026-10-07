Transformer explosion leaves four injured in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four people suffered severe burn injuries after a high-capacity electricity transformer exploded near a Coca-Cola warehouse in Benniganahalli, within the limits of Ramamurthy Nagar police station, on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 6.

The incident occurred between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, triggering panic in the area. The blast was reportedly powerful enough to completely destroy a two-wheeler parked close to the transformer.

Police said a heavy power load was the preliminary suspected reason behind the explosion. However, the exact cause of the incident is expected to be established during the investigation.

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The injured have been identified as Narayan, 50, a resident of Indiranagar, Azeem Pasha from TC Palya, Chetan, 23, from Thanisandra, and Lakshmi, 22. All four were reportedly standing close to the transformer when it suddenly exploded and sustained serious burn injuries.

Narayan is said to be in a critical condition. The injured were initially attended to before being shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Vikram Amate said.

Residents alleged that the transformer had developed a technical problem a day before the accident. They claimed that officials had been informed about the fault and had assured them that repair work would be carried out. However, the explosion occurred before the repair team could reach the spot.

Ramamurthy Nagar police visited the location and conducted a preliminary inspection following the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the transformer failure and the subsequent explosion.