Transport minister holds surprise checks in Hyderabad-Mahabubnagar TSRTC bus

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a surprise inspection in a TSRTC bus travelling from Hyderabad to Mahabubnagar on Sunday, March 3.

According to the TSRTC, he travelled from Nandigama to Shadnagar.

He interacted with the commuters about the difficulties they faced during the travel.

The TSRTC in a press release said that the minister was interested in finding the money that female commuters saved up every month after the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

He also stated that thousand new buses are going to hit the roads and would ease pressure on both TSRTC employees and commuters.

The minister further interacted with the bus driver and the conductor who informed the minister about the challenges faced by them.

In response, Prabhakar informed them that a discussion about the Pay Revision Commission’s (PRC) implementation is underway and recruitment processes in the bus body are underway.

MLA Madhusudhan Reddy was present along with the minister, the press release stated.