Transwomen forced to vacate homes in Karimnagar by homeowners

Hyderabad: A group of Transwomen has submitted a representation to the collector in Karimnagar seeking shelter after they were allegedly forced onto the roads by their homeowners.

The group of about 50-60 transwomen sought help from the area collecter in Karimnagar and submitted a representation seeking two-bedroom apartments after owners of their homes forced them to vacate the structures.

“We are a group of 50-60 transgender women and have been living in the area for the past five to six years. We are being forced to vacate the houses we currently reside in, by the homeowners. We do not have jobs and are hence forced to beg, to earn money,” said Asha, narrating their ordeal.

They also said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for them to survive, as they are unemployed, although most of them hold under graduation and post-graduation degrees.