Trash piles up at Uppal Municipal Stadium in Hyderabad after NY party

Hyderabad: The New Year Celebrations held at the Uppal Municipal Stadium left piles of trash including food, plastic, and waste in and around the venue. The Biggest Open Air New Year’s Eve 2025 event conducted by a private event management firm in Hyderabad, left the presses of the Uppal municipal stadium in shambles for morning walkers on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Local residents were displeased to see beer cans empty bottles, food waste scattered around, and a foul smell in the area.

Uppal Municipal Stadium Left in a Mess After New Year’s Eve Event



The Uppal Municipal Stadium, which hosted the “Biggest Open Air New Year Eve 2025” event organized by Thrive Events, was left in shambles on January 1. The aftermath of the grand party shocked local residents and… pic.twitter.com/n1uFK5C4py — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) January 1, 2025

Residents reportedly blamed the event management company for not cleaning up the venue and leaving it to the public to deal with it after the event. The new year party hosted by ‘Thrive Events’, featured an alcohol counter, which had permission from local authorities.

The scenes of garbage everywhere around the venue show a lack of civic sense and the authorities’ failure to ensure that the event organisers are also accountable for the cleanup after an event for which they charge money for entries, the concerned locals said.

Hyderabadis welcomed the new year with parties, alcohol and most importantly biryani.

While the overwhelming biryani orders in the city led to brawls outside restaurants, several partygoers were rid of their hangovers after the police charged them with drunken driving.

A man in Hyderabad took his excitement for the new year’s to the next level with an alcohol consumption that reflected an unprecedented 550 mg/100ml, far exceeding the permissible limit on the breathalyzer test.