Watch: Brawl over biryani at restaurants in Hyderabad on New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad: Chaos unfolded outside restaurants in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar and Secunderabad on New Year’s Eve as customers and delivery agents brawled over people’s beloved biryani, transforming festive cheer into havoc. As people lined up for the iconic dish, tensions escalated between food delivery personnel and those waiting to order directly from restaurants.

The dispute ignited when delivery drivers attempted to prioritise their orders, pushing ahead of those waiting in line. The brawl that began as a verbal exchange spiralled into a physical altercation, with fists flying during the frenzy for biryani. The Hyderabad restaurants, known for their delicious biryani, were forced to temporarily halt services on New Year’s Eve as staff struggled to restore order.

The incident reportedly took place outside Mehfil restaurant in Hyderabad.

The chaos over biryani is not surprising, considering Hyderabad’s love for biryani and the dish consistently topping food ordering trends.

Hyderabad’s love for biryani!

According to Swiggy’s year-end report for 2024, biryani emerged as the most popular dish on the platform, with an astounding 83 million orders recorded nationwide. Hyderabad led the charge with 9.7 million orders, showcasing Biryani’s enduring appeal among locals.

As midnight approached on New Year’s Eve, the demand for biryani surged in Hyderabad with many celebrating 2025 by indulging in this culinary favourite. Swiggy noted that chicken biryani was particularly favoured, accounting for 49 million orders in 2024 alone. The report also revealed that during Ramadan 2024, over a million plates of biryani were ordered in Hyderabad alone.

Biryani’s popularity extends beyond regular meal times; it ranked as the second-most ordered dish for late-night cravings between midnight and 2 am, just behind chicken burgers.

In the aftermath of the brawl, local authorities are investigating the incident and have promised improved crowd management strategies for future celebrations and managing crowds during peak hours.