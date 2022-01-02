Travel bubble: Direct flights between Saudi & India begin

Regular international flights to India have been halted to keep Omicron at bay; however, passengers are permitted to fly between India and Saudi Arabia from January 1, 2022.

The two countries agreed to create an aviation corridor between Saudi Arabia and India just a few days ago. The new agreement allows both countries’ airlines to carry passengers in both directions on flights.

Passengers going for India must start in Saudi Arabia and be bound solely to India, and vice versa.

In addition, holders of a Saudi Arabia visa from Nepal and Bhutan are permitted to enter the bubble.

Saudi Arabia has joined India as the 36th country to introduce a travel bubble.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, UAE, Australia, Ethiopia, Finland, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, France, Germany, Iraq, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, USA, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, and Uzbekistan are the other thirty-five countries.

Earlier in December, the Indian government notified Parliament that it intended to sign travel treaties with ten nations. Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Australia are already on the list.

Travellers arriving in India, regardless of vaccination status, must file a self-declaration with a negative PCR test result to Air Suvidha within 72 hours of departure.

Passengers coming to India from “risk countries”—the United Kingdom, South Africa, New Zealand, Brazil, Botswana, Europe, Ghana, Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, China, Hong Kong, and Israel—must currently pre-book PCR testing. Passengers are not permitted to board connecting flights or leave the airport unless they test negative.