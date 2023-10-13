Travel from UAE to Oman by bus at just Dh 50 — check details

Two trips are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 am and 6 pm, with a total travel time of approximately 3 hours.

Photo: WAM

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) recently announced the launch of a new bus route from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE and Musandam, Oman, starting Friday, October 6.

Taking to social media, RAKTA has announced the international public transport service connecting the two countries.

Bus stops for Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam

Ras Al Khaimah bus stops:

  • Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station (Al Dhait South)
  • Al Rams Area
  • Sha’am Area

Musandam Bus Stops:

  • Tibaat Area
  • Wilayat of Bukha
  • Harf Area
  • Qada Area
  • Wilayat of Khasab

Timings and cost

  • Two trips are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 am and 6 pm, with a total travel time of approximately 3 hours.
  • The one-way journey cost is Dirhams 50.

How to book a ticket?

Tickets can be booked through the following channels

  • RAKBus application
  • RAKBus website
  • The bus
  • Ras Al Khaimah bus station

