Travel hacks for saving money on your UAE trip

Wishing to visit one of the best vacation spots but being stopped by your crying bank balance? Well, no worries, as there is a solution to everything! We know that the UAE is filled with luxuries but that does not mean you have to break your bank on a trip.

A budget-friendly trip is the answer to all your travel problems.

If you are looking for some extra tips, read this blog, which has 12 money-saving hacks. And, just for our favourites, we have added a bonus tip as well!

So keep reading!

Plan Your Trip During the Shoulder Seasons

The country has very hot summers and gentle winters. The busiest time for tourists is during the cooler months, which makes flights and hotels more expensive. Having a trip during the low tourist season is a good idea, as you can get much better prices on flights and places to stay, even though it will be a bit warmer.

To get the best travel deals, stay flexible. Travel on weekdays or at unusual times, as these flights are usually cheaper. Think about flying to a nearby airport if you’re open to visiting different emirates. When booking hotels, choose ones that let you cancel for free in case you find a better deal later.

Embrace Public Transportation

The country has great public transport, especially in Dubai and other main cities. The metro is clean, fast, and cheap. Taxis are easy to find, but the costs can add up. It’s a good idea to get an NOL card, which can be refilled and used for local transport. You can also get a lot of discounts as well.

Explore Free Activities and Hidden Gems

This country has many free or low-cost activities. Museums such as Dubai Museum have days when you can enter for free. Public beaches like JBP in Dubai offer beautiful views and comforts for a relaxing visit. You can also explore Dubai’s busy markets or walk through the neighbourhood to experience its unique culture.

Find Deals on Accommodation

In this country, you don’t stay in costly hotels. You can find affordable places, like budget-friendly hostels or guesthouses. Many guesthouses run by local families give you a chance to experience local hospitality and are often much cheaper than big hotels. If you look for places to stay outside the city centre, you might find even lower prices.

Eat Like a Local

Eating at fancy restaurants is a special experience but it can be costly. Try local dishes like shawarma or falafel at small, local eateries. These foods are not only tasty but also cheap. You can also visit a supermarket to buy food items and cook your own feasts if you have a kitchen where you’re staying.

Take Advantage of Discount Apps and Programs

You can save money on eating out and having fun in this country with various apps and programs. Apps like The Entertainer give you buy-one-get-one-free deals and discounts at restaurants, tours, and entertainment spots. Hotels often have special programs for their clients that offer bonuses, like dining discounts.

Be Strategic About Souvenirs

It might be tempting but try not to spend too much on pricey keepsakes at popular tourist spots. Instead, visit markets to find the finest material. You’ll find more traditional items at better prices. Bargaining is normal there, so use your haggling skills to get the best deals!

Be a Happy Hour Hero

Many eateries and bars in the country offer deals during the happy hour. You can get different offers and mind-blowing discounts during this time; all it takes is a little exploring and you are free to enjoy some very delicious food without paying a lot.

Consider a City Pass

If you want to visit many museums and attractions, getting a city pass like the Dubai Pass can help you save money. These passes give you entry to popular spots at a cheaper rate than buying separate tickets for each place.

Explore Under a Holiday Package

Opting for a Dubai Holiday Tour Package can help you save a lot of money! The travel experts from agencies can help you crack great offers and deals on flights and accommodations. You can contact some of the best travel agencies in Dubai and create a travel plan according to your preferences; many of them also have seasonal discounts. You can also look for International Tour Packages from the UAE.

Pack Smart and Avoid Baggage Fees

Airway baggage fees can add a lot to your travel expenses. To save money, pack lightly and efficiently. If you’re staying for a while, check if your housing has laundry facilities or find a nearby laundromat.

Bonus Tip: Enjoy FreebiesA lot of hotels in the country give you free breakfast, helping you save on your morning meal. You can also use hotel perks like swimming pools, and gyms at no extra cost. The malls often hold free events, cultural shows, and art displays, making it easy to enjoy your day without spending money.

Ready for a trip that balances Budget and fun?

We just proved to you that a trip doesn't have to be too pricey to be memorable. You can have the time of your life while taking advantage of the local things the country has to offer. It is not really about going a little cheap but being smart while spending your money.